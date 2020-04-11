An actor who worked on a Walking Dead-themed attraction has alleged he and other staff were assaulted whilst working there.

As reported in Variety, actor Kurt Logan made the claims in a new lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (April 8). The attraction he worked on was based on the long-running AMC show of the same name and has been in operation since 2016.

In the lawsuit, Logan alleges that visitors attacked and groped cast members at the attraction and that managers at the theme park – which is based at Universal Studios in Hollywood – didn’t do enough to stop or prevent the alleged assaults from happening.

The attraction sees guests walking through a post-apocalyptic environment where actors play zombies. A description of the attraction informs visitors that they must “prepare to fight for survival” during their walk through.

The lawsuit states that “Universal actually incites its guests to fight the employees” and Logan alleges that he was repeatedly punched by theme park guests. He also alleges that several female co-workers were groped and sexually assaulted.

As stated in Variety, Logan alleges that when he reported the assault to a senior member of staff, he was told “to take a short break and then go back to work.”

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson has declined to respond to the specific allegations. However, a spokesperson told Variety: “We don’t comment on pending litigation, however, the safety and security of our employees and guests is always our top priority.”

The attraction closed last month shortly before the whole park was closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “After many years of thrilling guests, ‘The Walking Dead’ attraction will close on March 4,” a statement from the theme park read.

“The area, now referred to as Pets Place, has been reimagined to accommodate the arrival of the new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! We look forward to the return of ‘The Walking Dead’ as a focal point in our slate of Halloween Horror Nights mazes this fall.”

“The Walking Dead” attraction was originally created created by Halloween Horror Nights executive producer John Murdy, who worked closely with The Walking Dead crew to create an experience that authentically mirrored the television show.