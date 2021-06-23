Adam Brody says he “cannot bear” to bring himself to watch ‘The OC’

Adam Brody has said that he finds it hard to go back and watch The OC because of his acting in it.

The Shazam! actor played Seth Cohen in the teen drama series, which ran from 2003 to 2007 and follows a group of young people and their families in the neighbourhood of Newport Beach, Orange County, California.

Speaking in a new interview, Brody said he struggles to revisit his work from that time because he was doing a “terrible” imitation of his acting hero Vince Vaughan.

Advertisement

“Despite any confidence I had, I also can’t bear to watch any of The OC,” he said on the Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast.

“Vince Vaughn was my acting hero. To the point where I’m doing a terrible imitation of him… for most of my twenties. And I’ve since knocked that off. That was, you know, a lot of my acting, for better and worse, in my twenties is due to him.”

He added: “The OC is me doing a chipmunk Vince Vaughn. Even though I’m mid-twenties, it sounds like I’m going through puberty still… I just watch it now and I’m like, ‘Settle down.'”

The series also starred Rachel Bilson (who Brody dated at the time), Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton. The latter recently claimed that her early exit from the show was due to some bullying going on behind the scenes, adding that she “felt very unprotected”.

Hesitant to comment on the atmosphere of the show on set, Brody did discuss being oblivious to the young cast’s rise in fame at the time.

Advertisement

“Honestly, we were in such a bubble,” he said. “It was pre-social media. We’re filming down in Manhattan Beach. It wasn’t like I had 20 million Twitter followers or whatever. I was, like, dating my costar… We were just in a 30-person social bubble.”

He continued: “Yes, we got more famous, but I was living in Hollywood, I wasn’t around that many places… I felt, like, at once, ‘Oh, my god, I have all these opportunities all of the sudden.’ Then I’m seeing movies and I’m getting cool meetings. But we filmed that show, like, nine and a half months a year. There wasn’t much time to capitalise on it, really.”

In April, The O.C. stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke launched a rewatch podcast based around the ’00s teen drama.