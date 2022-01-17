Adam Deacon criticises Channel 4 doc ‘The Cancelling Of Noel Clarke’

Adam Deacon has criticised Channel 4 over a planned documentary on Noel Clarke.

Deacon, who worked with the actor in the past, called the documentary – which is going under the working title of The Cancelling Of Noel Clarke – “absolutely disgusting”.

It comes after 20 women came forward last year to accuse Clarke of a number of wrongdoings, including bullying, sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. Clarke “vehemently” denied the allegations, though apologised “deeply” for his actions and said he would be seeking professional help.

The Mail On Sunday reports that the planned documentary will investigate the claims against the actor, and is thought to look at why the public turned against him in the wake of the allegations.

Reacting to the news, Deacon tweeted in a since-deleted post: “I think it’s absolutely disgusting that @Channel4 are making a documentary on Noel Clarke and giving him the chance to play the victim. It’s truly disrespectful to all the woman that were brave enough to come forward. Over 20 woman including myself are not lying.”

In response, a Channel 4 spokesperson told Yahoo UK: “Channel 4 has not commissioned the documentary. It is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants.”

They also denied reports that Clarke would have a financial stake in the project, and said he would not be given payment from it.

Deacon previously shared his support for the woman who have accused Clarke, and reiterated claims that Clarke “sabotaged” his career, and that he was gaslighted to the point that it led to “the complete breakdown of my mental health”.

Deacon was previously found guilty of harassment without violence in 2015 after sending abusive social media messages to Clarke.

Following the allegations last year, Clarke was suspended by BAFTA and was dropped by Sky, with production on the next season of his series Bulletproof suspended.