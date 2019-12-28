Adam Driver is set to host the first Saturday Night Live of 2020 with Halsey appearing as musical guest.

The Star Wars actor will helm proceedings on the American late night comedy sketch show for the third time on January 25 when the series returns after the Christmas break.

Eddie Murphy announced that Driver would be the first host of 2020 when he returned to host Saturday Night Live last week for first time in 35 years.

Making his return to Studio 8H to host for the first time since 1984, Murphy not only brought back some of his classic SNL sketch characters, he invited a few friends along, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracey Morgan.

The first time Driver appeared on SNL was in 2016. He later kicked off the 44th season premiere in September 2018.

The 2020 episode will also mark Halsey’s third appearance after her last visit in February saw the ‘Without Me’ singer star as both the host and musical act.

Last week, Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an interview with NPR radio in the US after expressing displeasure at having to hear an audio clip of him singing in Marriage Story.

Driver stars opposite Scarlett Johansson in the Noah Baumbach-directed movie, which was released on Netflix on December 6.

Meanwhile, Driver has said that he went “totally cold” when he saw himself as Kylo Ren in Star Wars for the first time.

Driver currently stars as the villain in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in the UK on December 19.