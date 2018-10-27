He will reportedly take on the role made famous by William Shatner

Get Out Director Jordan Peele has enlisted Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott for his upcoming The Twilight Zone reboot.

Peele will also be hosting and narrating the episodes. His acclaimed directorial debut Get Out has often been compared to The Twilight Zone.

According to Deadline, Scott will appear in the remake of Nightmare At 20,000 Feet, an iconic episode from series five that starred William Shatner as a nervy passenger who visualises a gremlin on board a flight.

The revamped episode will be renamed Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.

Alien vs Predator actor Sanaa Lathan is also reported to be appearing in a separate episode, ‘Rewind’.

Created by Rod Serling, the hugely influential series originally ran on CBS for five seasons from 1959 to 1964. It’s been revived on TV twice before. An ’80s remake ran for 110 episodes, but a 2002 reboot was cancelled after just one season.

Actors Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper, Ron Howard, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Redford, Burt Reynolds, George Takei all appeared on the series early in their careers.

Watch the original 1959 intro sequence below.

This revamped series will air on the CBS streaming platform, which is also home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight.

It was first reported that Peele was working on a new reboot in November.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Peele said that he would “seriously consider” a sequel to Get Out. “I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell,” he said. “I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”