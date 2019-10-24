‘Adventure Time’ to return for four episodes next year

The further adventures of Jake and Finn...

Adventure Time is to return for four hour long episodes in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

Four new hour-long specials of the cult Cartoon Network series will arrive on HBO Max – the new streaming service from the US TV network.

The specials, which are collectively known as Adventure Time: Distant Lands, will kick off with the specials BMO and Obsidian, which will be followed by Wizard City and Together Again.



You check out the official synopses for each episode below.

BMO: When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian: Marceline and Princess Bubblegum journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom — and deep into their tumultuous past — to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City: Peppermint Butler starts over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again: Finn and Jake [reunite] to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

It’s the latest high profile offering from the streaming service, which has already secured Studio Ghibli classics including Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke for the streaming service.

Adventure Time first aired in 2007 and followed the adventures of Finn the Human and his adopted brother Jake the Dog in the magical Land of Ooo. After becoming a huge cult hit, the show attracted a host of big-name guest stars, including Andy Samberg, George Takei and Neil Patrick Harris.

Rob Scorcher, Chief Content Officer of Cartoon Network Studios, said: Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists.

“Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”