aespa’s Karina to star in new Netflix reality show, ‘Agents of Mystery’

aespa member Karina has been announced as part of the cast for Netflix’s upcoming original Korean reality show Agents of Mystery.

The streaming service announced the cast of Agents of Mystery earlier today (November 22) through its official Netflix K-Content account on X (formerly known as Twitter). In its post, Netflix described the series as a show where its cast are expected to solve “bizarre quests in uncharted territories”.

“Expect a fusion of chemistry and thrilling suspense that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats,” Netflix added. Aside from aespa’s Karina, other South Korean celebrities announced as part of the cast include former Girls’ Day member and actress Lee Hye-ri, actors Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park.

Agents of Mystery is also notably produced by Jeong Jong-yeon, who previously devised and produced Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan, which premiered earlier this year. More information about Agents of Mystery, including a premiere date, premise and teasers, are expected in the coming months.

In other news, G-Dragon’s legal counsel released a statement today announcing his intention to pursue legal action against “malicious comments about him” amid the K-pop idol’s drug investigation. The statement added that the musician and his team have plans to file complaints using evidence collected through self-report and reports made by fans.

The move comes just a day after South Korean news media reported that G-Dragon’s hair and nails have tested negative for drugs. The tests were carried out by the police at the request of the K-pop idol, after his urine had first tested negative for drugs on November 6.