‘After Life’ announces third and final season return with new images

After Life has been confirmed for a third and final season on Netflix – check out some new images below.

Ricky Gervais’ existential series will officially return to the streaming platform in January 2022, for six new episodes.

A synopsis for After Life reads: “Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Advertisement

“Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.”

Check out some new images from season three here:

In a four-star review of season 2, NME‘s Beth Webb wrote: “It’s an extraordinary feat to capture an audience this big with a show that doesn’t promise any notion of a happy ending. Maybe there’s some level of catharsis in watching a man with seemingly nothing left to lose stomping around doing what he likes.”