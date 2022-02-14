Ahn Hyo-seop faces a new challenge in ‘A Business Proposal’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, A Business Proposal, which will also air on South Korean television network SBS.

In the clip, CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) is instructed by his grandfather to take on a grand new project. Confident in his abilities, he declares that he has never failed a project. However, his grandfather informs him that he wants Tae-moo to find a suitable partner for marriage.

Later, the wealthy Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) begs her friend Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), an ordinary office worker, to take her place on a blind date in order to scare off her suitor. Ha-ri agrees, but soon realises that her date is Tae-moo, the CEO of her company. She later ends up having to avoid running into him at work in order to keep up the pretence.

Based on the web novel ‘The Office Blind Date’ by Hae Hwa, A Business Proposal is an office rom-com K-series that follows an ordinary office worker who finds herself on a blind date with the CEO of the company she works for.

Last week, the show’s production team announced that the premiere of A Business Proposal would be pushed back by a week, attributing the delay to stricter COVID-19 protocols on the show’s set. Originally set to premiere on February 21, it will now air on February 28.

A Business Proposal is set to air on SBS on February 28 at 10pm KST, as well as Netflix in selected regions.