Ahn Hyo-seop talks “awkward” on-screen romance with Rowoon for ‘A Time Called You’

Ahn Hyo-seop has opened up about filming romantic scenes with his close friend Rowoon for Netflix’s latest K-drama, A Time Called You.

A Time Called You, a remake of the 2019 Taiwanese series Someday or One Day, stars Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal) as lead male character Koo Yeon-jun. Meanwhile, Rowoon made a special appearance as Tae-ha, a friend of Yeon-jun’s.

In a new interview with SBS Star, the actor spoke about how he had “always wanted to work together” with Rowoon and “recommended” the former SF9 member when production was looking for a special guest actor. “The production team loved the idea [and Rowoon] agreed straight away,” he recalled.

Advertisement

Ahn Hyo-seop later spoke about how he thought it would be “great to bring in the friend I love for the role” because of what the relationship between their characters represent. “Koo Yeon-jun is attracted to Tae-ha,” he explained. “Love has many forms, and I believe that the affection you feel for your friend is one of them.”

The actor admitted that “initially it was a bit awkward” on set because it was the first time they had worked together on-screen. “It was strange but quite refreshing,” he added, saying that eventually he “got comfortable” working with Rowoon on set. “It was fun.”

“Still, I experienced some discomfort while portraying certain scenes, and it was not easy to monitor my own performance in those scenes,” Ahn Hyo-seop continued. “We became immersed in the situation while acting. But as soon as the scene was over, we got annoyed that we had been so into it.”

A Time Called You director Kim Jin-won also recently revealed that Rowoon wasn’t paid “any money” for his role in the series. Meanwhile, lead actress Jeon Yeo-been touched on how a kiss scene was the most memorable moment during the production of the new Netflix K-drama.