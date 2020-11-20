Aisling Bea’s ‘This Way Up’ to return for second series

Channel 4 has announced that Aisling Bea’s comedy series This Way Up will return for a second series.

Fans can expect more “bittersweet sister-related shenanigans, including ill-advised trips to infra-red saunas, and possibly another sung duet…to give the people what they want,” a press release reads.

Set after the events of the series one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea) and her sister Shona (Sharon Horgan), the forthcoming series will see Bea’s character start to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously.

Whether Aine and Richard (Tobias Menzies) will make a go of it is yet to be determined, but the employer-employee dynamic and the presence of his son could prove to be a problem.

Shona is newly engaged after Vish’s (Aasif Mandvi) proposal, despite kissing business partner, Charlotte (Indira Varma). As she begins to plan her wedding, she wonders if she should tell Vish what happened.

“I am over the moon that our little baby This Way Up gets to grow up and start school,” Bea a said in a statement. “Thanks to its grandparents Channel 4 and Hulu for paying its school fees and to my wonderful team, crew and cast for helping bring it to life the first-time round.

“I was so overwhelmed by the love and support for the show. The themes of loneliness and vulnerability seemed to connect in a far more widespread way than I had anticipated, and it feels particularly relevant writing series two during the last few months. I was so touched by the people from different countries, ages, genders and backgrounds who have gotten in touch to share their stories since the show has aired.

“I’m entirely grateful to be working and to be able to get our brilliant team back to work too, even though it is odd as hell filming during a worldwide pandemic,” Bea continued. “Our priority will be to keep our crew and cast safe and healthy whilst also staying creative and trying to make the best show we can.

She concluded: “I hope you love seeing where Aine and Shona have moved on to. In the meantime, thank you to everyone who has offered myself and Sharon large record deals since hearing us sing Zombie and please wear a mask literally, but drop your metaphorical one.”

Meanwhile, Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats has been renewed for a third series, creator Jamie Demetriou has confirmed.

Revealing the news, he wrote on Twitter: “Stath Lets Flats got a series 3. Thank you very @Channel4. Al is delighted, bless you.”