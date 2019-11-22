The show comes to Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Al Pacino turns into a Nazi hunter in the new trailer for forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series Hunters – watch it below.

A synopsis of the new show says: “Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

“And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

The show comes to the streaming service in 2020. You can watch the new trailer here:

The trailer sees Pacino set about his plan to track down enemies within the United States, assembling his motley crew.

Hunters sees Pacino team up with Us director Jordan Peele. The series is also set to feature Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and more.

Al Pacino recently revealed that he’s developed a bad habit: he’s started starring in bad films to “try to make them better”.

“I’m starting to want to do films that aren’t really very good and try to make them better. And that’s become my challenge,” he reveals.

We’re assuming he doesn’t count new film The Irishman in this category. An NME review of the Pacino film, which sees him work alongside Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro once again calls the trio “magnetic, riveting and unique.”