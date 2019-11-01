Al Pacino and Jordan Peele to become Nazi hunters in new Amazon series

A teaser trailer for 'Hunters' was also released to coincide with the show's announcement

Al Pacino and Jordan Peele are set to team up next year for a new Amazon series about Nazi hunters.

Titled Hunters, it arrives in 2020, and follows a pack of Nazi hunters from 1970s New York.

A synopsis for the new show reads: “Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

“The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

The series is also set to feature Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and more.

Watch a short teaser trailer for ‘Hunters’ below:

Alongside Peele, the show was created by David Weil, who also executive produces and serves as a showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino appears alongside long-time collaborator Robert De Niro in new Martin Scorsese film The Irishman. In a new interview, though, De Niro says the pair might not make movies together in the future.

“I don’t see us putting on a movie like this,” he said. “I hope we do other films together, but like this? Not likely. This is it.”