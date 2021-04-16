Alan Partridge gets angry about eggs in trailer for season 2 of ‘This Time’

A first trailer for season two of This Time with Alan Partridge has been shared – check it out below.

It was announced earlier this week that season two of Steve Coogan’s show will air on BBC One from the end of this month.

This Time With Alan Partridge was confirmed for a second season last February, with Coogan confirming it would air this year. Last September, Coogan teased what to expect from the new season.

The new trailer for This Time sees Partridge and his co-host Jennie Gresham taking part in a cooking segment, in which they drink a cocktail which includes egg white.

“Like poached egg?” Partridge asks, before being horrified that it’s instead raw egg in the drink. “You can’t eat raw egg!” he says incredulously in response.

Addressing the audience, he adds: “Please, please cook your eggs. Be safe. Be egg safe.”

“We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life,” Coogan teased of the show’s upcoming second season.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

In a five-star review of the first season of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year.”