Alan Partridge has joined LinkedIn and is already sharing “pearls of wisdom” with his community on there.

Steve Coogan’s national treasure character has signed up to the professional networking platform to coincide with the launch of his new podcast, From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

Partridge has already shared a first post on the platform, including advice on “ways to flex your creative muscles, tips for eye-catching business attire and out-of-the-box thinking.”

Advertisement

Celebrating the new member, Charlotte Davies, Careers Expert at LinkedIn said: “We were delighted to see that Alan has joined the LinkedIn network.

“We hope that our members will be able to benefit from the advice of such an experienced, dynamic and versatile broadcaster. In turn, we hope that Alan is also able to pick up some tips and advice on professional etiquette from our members.”

Steve Coogan recently confirmed that a second season of This Time with Alan Partridge is on the way, due to shoot at the end of the year and eyeing a spring 2021 release.

On what to look forward to in the new season, Steve Coogan explained: “We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”