Alan Partridge takes aim at Piers Morgan’s struggling talk show during BAFTAs speech

Alan Partridge has poked fun at Piers Morgan’s struggling TV ratings.

Steve Coogan’s beloved comedy character took aim at the former Good Morning Britain presenter and his new show in a speech at the TV BAFTAs.

“Hello, I’m Alan Partridge,” the comedian began, saying: “Here to commemorate 75 years alongside this fella,”lifting up the BAFTA award.

“Yep, it’s the BAFTA trophy,” he added. “A face I affectionately call the TV commissioner because he’s one-eyed, brainless and couldn’t crack a smile if he wanted to.”

Apologising for his absence in person, Partridge said: “Sadly I can’t be with you, because I’m on a nationwide tour, performing in person each night to an audience bigger than Piers Morgan gets on the actual telly.”

He added: “But the good thing about Piers is it doesn’t bother him.

Take a look at the full speech here:

Alan Partridge returned for a second series of This Time With Alan Partridge last year.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny and toe-curlingly cringeworthy in the way that only Alan can be, This Time‘s return is a comforting continuation of the Norfolk celeb’s recent revival. So how long until he messes it all up?”

Partridge is currently on tour with his show Stratagem. He began the tour in Belfast on April 22, and will finish it with three dates at the O2 in London on May 31, June 1 and June 3.

Tickets for Stratagem are available here.