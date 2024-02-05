Alan Partridge to return to BBC with ‘And Did Those Feet…with Alan Partridge’

Alan Partridge is set to make his return to BBC airwaves later this year when he hosts the documentary series And Did Those Feet…with Alan Partridge.

The six-episode series will be the first time the North Norfolk presenter has returned to the BBC since the last series of This Time with Alan Partridge was broadcast in 2021. The show will document Partridge “reintegrating” into British life after a year spent living in Saudi Arabia.

The synopsis released by the corporation says: “What begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he’d feel at being back in Norwich just hasn’t materialised. Something’s missing.”

👀 Look who's back… Follow beloved and, to be fair, revered broadcaster Alan Partridge as he reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia in his new documentary series – And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge More ➡️ https://t.co/syHQ2nXAo6 pic.twitter.com/AhI3VVRm7R — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 5, 2024

Advertisement

“We follow Alan as he sets off on a quest to understand his funk and to share what he learns with the nation. And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who’s also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it.”

Commenting on the upcoming show, Partridge himself has said: “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves, but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport. It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete.”

And Did Those Feet…with Alan Partridge has been written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons and will run for six 30 minute episodes. The broadcast date has not yet been revealed.

Speaking about the show, BBC director of comedy commissioning Jon Petrie said: “Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK. The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil & Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit. This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan’s eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon.”

Earlier this week, Steve Brown, the composer of the music behind Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, and the man who played the bandleader Glenn Ponder on the show, died at the age of 66.