‘Alan Wake’ TV series officially in the works

Alan Wake is set to be adapted into a TV series at AMC, developer Remedy has announced.

In a video celebrating the 12th anniversary of the game’s release, Remedy creative director Sam Lake confirmed the network had acquired the rights to develop a TV series.

“Some of you might remember that we were quite a while ago talking about [an] Alan Wake TV show,” Lake said. “Well AMC, the wonderful home of absolutely brilliant TV shows, has bought the rights for Alan Wake. And we have been collaborating on making a TV show happen.

“Nothing more to share at the moment but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce.”

It was first reported back in 2018 (via Variety) that Alan Wake would be adapted into a TV show, with Legion’s Peter Calloway on board as showrunner and Lake as executive producer. It’s unclear if Calloway is still involved in the project at AMC.

Alan Wake, inspired by The Twilight Zone, features fictional TV shows throughout to convey big plot points, with the episodic structure also emulating the TV format. Remedy has also experimented with gaming and TV crossovers in their 2016 title, Quantum Break.

Last year, Remedy released Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. It’s set to be released on Nintendo Switch later this year.

The studio is also working on a survival-horror sequel, Alan Wake 2, which is scheduled to be released in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Alan Wake joins the huge roster of game adaptations in the works, including HBO’s The Last Of Us, Twisted Metal on Peacock and a film based on Streets Of Rage.