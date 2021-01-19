Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after controversy surrounding wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin has quit Twitter in light of a controversy surrounding his wife Hilaria.

Last December, the yoga instructor and lifestyle influencer was accused of pretending to have Spanish origins and denied the claims in a New York Times profile.

“There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary,” she said at the time.

Following comments Alec Baldwin has received about the ongoing controversy, the actor and comedian took to Twitter to explain why he would be stepping away from the platform.

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party,” he wrote, adding: “Goodbye for now.”

Last year, Alec Baldwin confirmed he would be teaming up with Kelsey Grammer for a new sitcom from the co-creator of Modern Family.

The as-yet-untitled series will follow three former roommates who reunite decades after falling out – the third principal cast member joining Grammer and Baldwin is yet to be confirmed.

Baldwin, Grammer, Chandrasekaran and Lloyd will serve as executive producers on the show, alongside Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.

Elsewhere, Baldwin said he is “overjoyed” to lose his job on SNL playing Donald Trump.

He added: “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago.

“On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”