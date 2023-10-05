Alex Ferguson is a “huge” ‘Succession’ fan, says Fisher Stevens

Fisher Stevens has said Alex Ferguson is a “huge” fan of Succession.

The actor and director, who has helmed Netflix’s four-part documentary on David Beckham, explained how his role playing Hugo Baker in the HBO series helped him secure interview time with the former Manchested United manager.

When asked if David or Victoria Beckham had watched the series in an interview with The Big Issue, Fisher replied: “I don’t think Victoria had but David definitely watched Succession.

“Ironically, we’d been trying to get Sir Alex Ferguson – and when he finally agreed to do it, he said he’d only talk for 30 minutes and only about certain things blah, blah, blah. But as soon as he sees me, he’s like, ‘You’re Hugo from Succession, holy shit!’”

Fisher explained that Logan Roy actor Brian Cox and Ferguson are friends, which allowed him to extend their interview time for the documentary series.

“Brian had given me a copy of his autobiography to give to Fergie,” Fisher added. “Then it was amazing. He gave me more time, said we can talk about anything, so that was great. He’s a huge Succession fan.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Fisher said Ferguson asked about the future of the HBO series, after it came to an end with its fourth season this year.

“He asked me, ‘Why aren’t you going to do a fifth season?’ Fisher said. “I told him because it’s over, man.”

Beckham released on Netflix this week (October 4) and features interviews and never-before-seen archive footage from the past 40 years of the footballer’s life.

A synopsis reads: “From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

As part of the documentary, Victoria discusses her husband David’s alleged affair from 2003, describing it as the “hardest period” of their marriage.