Alex Horne and Greg Davies apologise for accidentally censored ‘Taskmaster’ episode

Taskmaster‘s Alex Horne and Greg Davies have apologised following the accidental broadcast of a censored version of the show.

Last night’s (September 23) edition of the Channel 4 gameshow was broadcast with swear words and profanities beeped, leading to complaints from some fans.

Now, hosts Horne and Davies have confirmed that the censored version was broadcast in error, and that the version shown live was intended for the station’s online streaming service All 4.

“Ah, just come off stage & have been told many times that the wrong versioning Taskmaster was played out. Really sorry,” said host Alex Horne, also the shows creator.

“Bleeped should be on All4. The normal version of this ep will be there soon. And normal service resumed next week. Thanks for understanding.”

Davies also apologised, and joked that he was “So delighted to see so many people livid about a lack of bad language.”

Yesterday’s edition of the show was the first in its 12th season, featuring a new line-up of Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell. It returns to our screens next Thursday (September 30).

