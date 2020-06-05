Alexa Chung’s ‘Next In Fashion’ cancelled by Netflix after one season

Netflix‘s Next in Fashion has been cancelled after one season.

The fashion design competition, hosted by presenter Alexa Chung and Queer Eye star Tan France, will not return for a second series despite only debuting in January this year.

France spoke to Variety about the show’s axing: “We’re not doing a second a season. This is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future.

“But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much.”

Next in Fashion worked as a reality show and fashion design competition, which followed the journey of 18 designers over ten episodes.

Contestants were put to task to create pieces based on trends and styles from all over the world.

South Korean designer Minju Kim was crowned winner of the series and cashed a whopping $250,000 (£196,600), as well as getting a chance to work with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The show featured a variety of high-profile fashion names as guest judges including Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger.

Next In Fashion is the latest show to be axed by Netflix after one season, joining AJ and the Queen, Astronomy Club, Messiah, Spinning Out and Soundtrack.