Alfie Allen reveals he was pranked with early ‘Game Of Thrones’ death

"I kind of just took it on the chin and got on with it, you know"

Alfie Allen has revealed that he thought his character in Game of Thrones was being killed off early before realising he was being pranked.

The star, who played Theon Greyjoy in the recently-finished series, was speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show.

During the show, Allen revealed that he was the subject of a prank from GoT showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Not realising that he was being fooled, he shot what he believed to be his final scenes and then flew off on a holiday.

”At the end of the season, there’s a…” he began. “Well, the script was given to me, and basically, I kind of give this rousing speech, if I may say so myself.

”So at the end of this speech, Bran [Isaac Hempstead-Wright] sort of pops out from somewhere and stabs me in the chest and says, ‘This is my Winterfell, not yours.’ And so I kind of just took it on the chin and got on with it, you know.”

He then revealed that the rest of the cast told the showrunners to reveal the truth about the prank.

”I think about three weeks past where I had kind of finished my shooting for that season, and people in the cast were kind of telling David and Dan,” Alfie continued, “because they had given me this fake script with this kind of fake ending — that maybe you should tell him that it’s fake.”

“People decided to tell them that maybe you should call him, cause he might be tearing his hair out, but I wasn’t, I was sunbathing.”

GoT showrunners Benioff and Weiss recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix. The new deal will see them writing, producing and directing new series’ and films for the service.