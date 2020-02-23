Alice Cooper to make appearance in second episode of Amy Poehler’s ‘Duncanville’

Alice Cooper has revealed that he will be making an appearance on the second episode of Amy Poehler’s new animated series Duncanville.

The FOX series, which premiered its first episode last week (February 16), follows “an average kid named Duncan [who] dreams of making it big without having to wear a suit and tie to do so.”

Tonight’s (February 23) episode – titled ‘Read Head Redemption’ – will see Cooper make a guest appearance in one of dad Jack’s (played by Ty Burrell) flashbacks.

Tasked with decluttering the garage, Jack struggles to part with a guillotine that was once owned by the rock icon. In a flashback, viewers learn how he came into possession of the stage prop.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Cooper’s official Twitter tweeted: “I’ve been animated! Don’t miss Alice on tonight’s episode of @duncanvillefox at 8:30/7:30c after the Simpsons on FOX.”

See the clip below:

I’ve been animated! Don't miss Alice on tonight's episode of @duncanvillefox at 8:30/7:30c after the Simpsons on FOX. pic.twitter.com/XBAKDIQA74 — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) February 23, 2020

Duncanville was created by Poehler along with The Simpsons alums Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully.

