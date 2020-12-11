‘Alien’ TV series in the works at FX, Disney confirms

A TV series set in the Alien universe is in development, FX has confirmed.

Announced at Disney’s Industry Day yesterday (December 10), FX boss John Landgraf said Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley would helm the new TV project for the network.

The series has been described as the first story in the Alien franchise to be set on Earth, and promises to “blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the non-stop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed second,” according to Deadline.

Conversations had been brewing for Hawley to lead the project for several months, telling the publication earlier this year that “he wasn’t committed” to the project yet.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1979 classic, is also in advanced talks to join the series as an executive producer. There’s no word yet on whether he will direct.

Disney described the show as “a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth”.

The season four finale of Fargo aired on November 30. In a recap of the episode, NME said “this was a fairly deflating climax – even if the increased scale and ambition was welcome.”

Ridley Scott’s most recent project saw him act as an executive producer on sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. NME gave the show five stars, calling it “one of 2020’s most unmissable TV experiences.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for Noah Hawley’s Alien series at Disney – stay tuned for further updates as they come in.