All five Culkin brothers are going to be in a TV show together for the first time

All five of the Culkin brothers are set to appear in an episode of Succession actor Kieran Culkin’s upcoming Prime Video animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

This is the first time the brothers – the others being Macaulay, Black Mirror‘s Rory, Christian and Shane – have acted together in a TV show.

The episode in question sees Kieran’s character Dr. Plowp celebrate a holiday with his new partner and colleague Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu), where all his brothers show up and appear very invested in Dr. Sleech’s emotional state as she’s recovering from a recent trauma. It all turns out to be a bit much, especially when she accidentally slips down a garbage chute.

Advertisement

“Is this a sex dream or a sex nightmare?” she wonders aloud as she enters the room.

“Why not both?” Dr. Plowp responds. “These are my brothers.”

The Culkin siblings have been performing since a young age but have rarely done so together after their careers rapidly moved in different directions. They also have a sister Quinn, as well as Dakota Culkin, who died after being hit by a car car in 2008. Their half-sister Jennifer Adamson died of a drug overdose in 2000.

All eight episodes of the new series are set to land on Prime Video on Friday (February 23). The series from creator Cirocco Dunlap boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne, with guest stars such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Bowen Yang, Abbi Jacobson, John Waters, and more.

A synopsis of the show reads: “In Season One of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kieran revealed last month that Macaulay thought “I fucked my life” when he got famous.

“What happened to him as a little kid was very unpleasant,” he said. “He was like, “Oh, I fucked my life. This is never what I wanted. I wanted to be an actor and do interesting work, and now I’m fucking famous.”