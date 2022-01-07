Watch the gruesome new teaser for Netflix’s K-drama ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser for its forthcoming zombie apocalypse K-drama series, All Of Us Are Dead.

The clip begins with a student, whose uniform is smeared with blood, making a call to the local police station about a zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School. The police officer connected with the student initially dismisses his claim, however the situation escalates as the call centre begins receiving many more similar calls.

We see shots of bloodied students twisting and turning as they transform into zombies, tension building as the army is soon dispatched to handle the outbreak. “They’ll come and save us,” one student says as hordes of infected students clamour against the the campus’ hallways. “They have to.”

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School, Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead focuses on a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire. The new series is slated for a global premiere on the streaming platform on January 28.

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including School 2021 actor Cho Yi-hyun, House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame. Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.

All Of Us Are Dead will be Netflix’s latest K-drama series, following the international success of Squid Game. Other series released in the wake of Squid Game’s success include My Name, Hellbound and The Silent Sea.