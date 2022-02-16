‘All Of Us Are Dead”s Lee Yoo-mi: “I’ve heard years’ worth of swearing in the last two weeks”

All Of Us Are Dead star Lee Yoo-mi has shared her thoughts about the audience’s reaction to her role in the hit zombie K-drama series.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, the South Korean actress, who plays wealthy student Na-yeon in the series, revealed that she was surprised by the negative reaction towards her character. The actress even contrasted it with the overwhelmingly positive reception she received as Ji-yeong in Squid Game.

“Unlike how the viewers showed their love and support for me after watching Ji-yeong in Squid Game, [All of Us Are Dead] fans revealed their hatred and anger toward Na-yeon with memes, video clips and online posts,” the actress shared. “I think I’ve heard years’ worth of curses and swearing in just the last two weeks.”

Advertisement

The actress, however, has taken the hate for her character as a compliment, while noting that she had a feeling that Na-yeon would be disliked by audiences after reading the script for the first time. Lee told The Korea Herald that she views it as her successfully shedding the audience’s perceptions of her as just Ji-yeong from Squid Game.

Depsite the hate for Na-yeon, Lee said that she did not think of the character as an “evil person”. She explained: “Though Na-yeon might have triggered many viewers’ anger, I hope the drama[‘s] fans take into consideration that her actions were motivated by her desire to be loved by the people around her.”

All Of Us Are Dead recently logged its third week atop Netflix’s Global Top 10 weekly viewership charts. Data from the streaming service shows that the zombie thriller K-drama series logged 113.2million hours viewed for the week of February 7 to 13.