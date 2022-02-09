‘All Of Us Are Dead’ star Park Ji-hu on crossing 2.5million followers: “It looks surreal”

All Of Us Are Dead star Park Ji-hu has opened up about the series’ success and her newfound social media fame.

In a recent interview with South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency, Park said that it was unreal to have the social media following she’s earned after the premiere of All Of Us Are Dead. According to Yonhap, the actress’ follower count on Instagram has gone up over “80 times” since the show’s premiere, and currently sits at 2.5million.

“I can see the numbers on Instagram or read news reports, but it looks surreal. I can’t believe that’s mine,” she said, per Yonhap News Agency. “I’m just grateful for the love and support.”

The actress, who plays Nam On-jo in the zombie thriller series, also revealed that she was taken by surprise by the show’s widespread success. “I did expect some positive reviews for this series, but not this much,” the actress explained. “I think people like this show because it stars teenagers and shows how students fight against zombies and what they think.”

All Of Us Are Dead was recently named the fifth most popular Non-English language series of all time on Netflix. According to data from Netflix, All Of Us Are Dead has so far logged 361million hours viewed following its premiere on January 28.