‘All Of Us Are Dead’ tops Netflix’s list of most-watched shows worldwide

Zombie apocalypse K-drama All Of Us Are Dead has topped Netflix charts worldwide.

According to data from analytics company FlixPatrol, the show topped the streaming platform’s charts in over 25 countries since its premiere on January 28, including in South Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Notably, it’s the third Korean series to achieve such a feat, following the success of Squid Game and Hellbound.

In a recent interview with Edaily Korea, All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-gyu opened up about his surprise at the show’s global success. “I truly can’t believe all the love it has received from so many countries around the world,” the director said, as translated by Soompi.

“I think this will come as a great relief to all the actors and staff who devoted themselves to this project for two years.”

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All Of Us Are Dead follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire. It stars a number of familiar faces, including House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame.

In a three-star review of the Netflix thriller, NME‘s Carmen Chin described the new K-zombie drama as a grisly series “that bites off more than it can chew”.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon is set to join the cast of upcoming tvN K-drama Little Women (literal translation), alongside Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (The Witch’s Diner) and Park Ji-hu (All Of Us Are Dead).

Wi will be playing consultant Choi Do-il, who is a charismatic, analytical man who crosses paths with eldest sister Oh In-joo (played by Kim) during the incident.