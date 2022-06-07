‘All Of Us Are Dead’ renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of its hit South Korean zombie thriller series All Of Us Are Dead is on the way.

Today (June 7), Netflix announced that it has renewed the hit K-drama series for a second season. The news was shared as part of the streaming platform’s Geeked Week, which will be filled with new release dates and announcements.

Netflix later shared a new clip to its The Swoon YouTube channel announcing the upcoming second season of the series. The clip confirms that cast members Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon are all returning for the show’s second season.

Later, the visual cuts to a scene of a zombie hoard from the show’s opening credits, before fading to black and revealing the number ‘2’. Further details on the forthcoming season have yet to be unveiled.

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All Of Us Are Dead follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire.

Earlier this year, All Of Us Are Dead became the second non-English-language series to reach the summit of the daily Top 10 list on US Netflix (February 4) after Squid Game, making South Korea the first country to place multiple series not in the English language at the top of the streaming service’s charts.

In a previous interview, All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo shared that he had “intentionally” made room in the series for a potential expansion into a second season. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies,” he said.