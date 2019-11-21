An alternate ‘Game of Thrones’ finale was shot, says cast member

A fan-made petition for the season 8 finale to be remade gained nearly 2 million signatures

The Game of Thrones cast shot an alternate ending to the controversial season 8 finale, a star of the show has revealed.

A fan-made petition to remake the much-maligned ending has nearly reached the 2 million mark.

Speaking as part of Game Of Thrones: A Celebration at the BFI in London on Monday (November 18), Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund in the show, revealed that the controversial finale to the show could have been very different.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” the actor spilled during the Q&A. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Pushed on specifics of what happened in the alternate shoot, he said: “I won’t tell you. But it was fun.”

During the same Q&A, which also featured Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), Hivju also stated his desire for Tormund and his partner in crime Brienne to get their own Game of Thrones spin-off.

The Game of Thrones season 8 finale aired in May, and has since come under much scrutiny. The show’s director Neil Marshall admitted the finale was “really rushed”, while also saying that the backlash which followed was “unavoidable”.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the show, recently said she found the fan-made petitions and backlash “flattering”.

Alfie Allen, meanwhile, said he was “pissed off” by the finale backlash, adding: “I can’t even delve into that world too much, for my own sanity.”

In other Game of Thrones news, Emilia Clarke recently revealed how she was told to perform nude scenes or “disappoint” fans.

HBO recently scrapped the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, even though a pilot episode had already been filmed, opting instead to produce a full series for a separate Game Of Thrones spin-off titled House Of The Dragon.

The final season of Game of Thrones and the full series boxset is available on DVD and Blu-ray from 2nd December.