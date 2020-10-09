Alyson Hannigan has revealed she’s held onto several props from Buffy The Vampire Slayer to use for Halloween each year.

The actress, who portrayed shy student turned super witch Willow Rosenberg in the supernatural TV drama series (1997-2003), said that she has pieces including skeleton sets from the Master’s lair from two decades ago.

“I got a lot of stuff from Buffy,” Hannigan told the EW Live show on SiriusXM this week. “I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations. I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky. It’s pretty awesome.”

She added that she puts a lot of the items on display in her front garden for Halloween. “We’ve got all the tombstones that were on our little fake Buffy graveyard,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s really nice.”

“I have to say, some of it is getting real old. The [Buffy production team] gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master’s lair and stuff, and they look really authentic. But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They’re over 20 years old now!”

In other Buffy news, Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles in the series, said in February that he would be on board for a reboot. News of a reboot being in the works was announced in 2018, but has yet to see any further developments.

Head expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the universe to the New York Post. “Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.”