Amazon Studios have cancelled their I Know What You Did Last Summer series reboot after only one season.

The TV series was based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and 1997 slasher film, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

The film follows a group of friends who are stalked by a brutal killer one year after covering up a car accident where they killed a man. It spawned two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 and 2006’s straight to DVD release I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

The series was announced back in 2019 and premiered on Amazon on October 15, 2021. Preacher executive producer Sarah Goodman developed the reboot, with Fast and the Furious’ Neal H. Moritz and Aquaman director James Wan on board as executive producers.

The series featured a cast of newcomers, including Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene and Cassie Beck.

I Know What You Did Last Summer didn’t receive the best reviews upon its release, with Empire Magazine writing: “There’s no fun to be found in this glossy yet charmless reboot, which takes a swing at bringing the slasher film to the TikTok age and misses by miles.”

