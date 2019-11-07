Amazon Prime Video crashes leaving users across the UK unable to stream TV and films

Users are reporting streaming issues on the service this morning (November 7)

Users across the UK are reporting that Amazon Prime Video has crashed, leaving subscribers unable to stream films and TV shows on the service this morning (November 7).

According to DownDetector, the problems began just after 9am GMT today, with 82% of the complaints concerning problems with video streaming.

Fans have taken to social media to show their disappointment at not being able to stream content on Amazon Prime Video this morning.

Responding to one fan who was experiencing difficulties, the @AmazonHelp Twitter account said they couldn’t see any problems with the service, writing: “Upon checking, I see that the Prime video app/site is working fine. Kindly reinstall the app, login once again and try streaming the title.”

NME has contacted Amazon Prime for comment.

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video announced an all-star Christmas special hosted by Kacey Musgraves and featuring Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, James Corden.

Elsewhere on the service, a second season of new show Modern Love – based on a New York Times column of the same name – has been ordered.

NME’s Alex Flood called the series “the most wholesome new show on TV” in a review, adding: “Modern Love is an uplifting experience with more than enough ‘aww’ moments to keep you ploughing on through all eight episodes (hankie in hand).

Obviously, it depends entirely on your predilection for a happy ending – and one suspects those who cringe at schmaltz will probably hate it. But if your heart still pumps and hasn’t turned to stone completely, Modern Love will give you hope in humanity again. Well, at least until the next depressing viral video invades your newsfeed.”

A new Lord Of The Rings TV series will also come to the service in the future, with an expected release date of 2021.