Amazon release a first-look teaser of ‘The Boys’ season three

A first glimpse at the third season of ultra-violent comedy The Boys has been released – you can see it below.

The Amazon Prime Video show has also received a premiere date, with the first three episodes landing on the streaming platform on June 3. The remaining five episodes of season three will launch each Friday after the premiere, leading up to the season finale on July 8.

Until then, you can watch an early teaser of the show, which follows a group of famous and influential superheroes as they abuse their powers rather than use them for good.

Jensen Ackles has already been revealed in costume as new character Soldier Boy. Laurie Holden has also joined the show as Crimson Countess, as has Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Seth Rogen, who executive produces the show, took to social media to share the new video. “The Boys season 3 is COMING!!” he tweeted.

Watch the teaser in full below:

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Dominique McElligott will all reprise their roles for the Emmy-nominated show.

In December, an animated spin-off series of the show called Diabolical was announced, and will also receive a 2022 release.

The news was shared by Amazon Prime Video via a recorded message from Karl Urban during the CCXP Worlds 2021 panels.

Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler are all said to be involved in the forthcoming project.

Executive producers and writers Rogen and Goldberg said: “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”