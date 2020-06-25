AMC announces several ‘Walking Dead’ panels for 2020 virtual Comic-Con

AMC has unveiled that it plans to host several The Walking Dead panels at the first Comic-Con@Home.

The virtual event, which is due to take place July 23-26, is being put on in place of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con after it was cancelled for the first time in its 50 year history due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AMC’s plans at the comic book convention include panels for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the newest addition The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Advertisement

In addition, they will also host a panel for vampire drama NOS4A2. Dates and times for the panels will be announced at a later date.

You can read the full details of each panel below:

The Walking Dead

“The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, ‘A Certain Doom’, which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.”

Fear The Walking Dead

Advertisement

“Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

“Season six of Fear The Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to ‘Live’ and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

NOS4A2

“NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on Sunday, June 21 and airs through August 23. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature Showrunner and Executive Producer Jami O’Brien, Executive Producer Joe Hilland cast member Zachary Quinto.

“NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Asheigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

For more info, visit AMC’s official website.

Earlier this month, The Walking Dead actor Andrew J West detailed his experience working with Andrew Lincoln, praising his “method” technique while explaining a particularly physical scene.

West, who briefly played Terminus leader Gareth in the fifth season of The Walking Dead, spoke to the Talk Dead To Me podcast about Lincoln behind the scenes.

“He is so method,” West began. ‘”He is, look, he’s the nicest, warmest, most welcoming dude in the world. I love him to death. I had such a great time working with him.”