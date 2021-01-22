‘American Dad!’ announces season 18 release date – watch its new trailer

American Dad! has announced details of its 18th series – get all the details and watch its trailer below.

After launching its 17th outing in April 2020, featuring an episode co-written by The Weeknd, the TBS show will return once again this spring.

Season 18 of American Dad! is set to begin airing on April 19, and its new trailer sees Roger and Steve becoming “venom harvesters,” pioneering anti-venom techniques to save lives against poisonous snakes.

Watch the new trailer below.

The cult animated sitcom, co-created by Seth MacFarlane, debuted on US network Fox in 2005 and ran for 10 seasons there, before moving to TBS midway through its 11th season, which began in 2014.

During The Weeknd’s appearance on his co-written episode of American Dad! Last May, the Canadian singer – aka Abel Tesfaye – performed a new song called ‘I’m A Virgin’.

During the episode, entitled A Starboy Is Born, a play on the singer’s 2016 studio album ‘Starboy’, The Weeknd reveals that he is a virgin after being propositioned by Hayley.

He then expands on his admission in a typically Weeknd-sounding song titled ‘I’m A Virgin’, where he reveals that, despite singing about sex and drugs in many of his songs, he’s actually lived a sheltered life “because I’m terrified“.

Speaking to Variety about his guest appearance on American Dad!, The Weeknd professed to being a fan of the series for many years. “I’ve been watching since high school, but I really appreciated it about seven years ago,” he said.

“It’s been running for so long, and I feel like it has a real cult following. To really enjoy the show in its entirety, you have to really know the characters. I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me – and of course make fun of myself.”

Season 18 of American Dad! will air on TBS from April 19.