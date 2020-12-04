Check out the dramatic trailer for ‘American Gods’ season three

The official trailer for American Gods season three has just been released – check it out below.

The mythological series is set to return next month on Amazon Prime Video for a third outing, with Ricky Whittle reprising his role as ex-con Shadow Moon.

Whittle will return alongside regular cast members Ian McShane, Crispin Glover, Danny Trejo, Dominique Jackson and more.

Advertisement

Marilyn Manson will also be joining the cast for season three, playing the role of Johan Wengren, the frontman of a “Viking death metal band” called Blood Death.

Watch the official trailer here:

A press release says that season three will see Shadow “angrily push this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas.

It continues: “However, he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.”

Advertisement

Trejo, who plays Mr. World in American Gods, recently told NME that he has a specific rule when it comes to playing villains on screen.

“If they want me to play the bad guy and the bad guy lives and gets the girl, I won’t do it,” he said. “The bad guy’s got to die or go to prison and I’ll do it.”

American Gods season three is due for release on Amazon Prime Video on January 11, 2021.