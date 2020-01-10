‘American Horror Story’ and ‘The OA’ star Harry Hains has died

American Horror Story star Harry Hains has died, aged 27.

According to the star’s mother Jane Badler, Hains, who also played the character Noah in Netflix‘s The OA, had been battling mental illness and addiction before he passed away.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time… I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Advertisement

Despite Hains’ struggles, Badler, who herself appeared in Neighbours, did not reveal the cause of her son’s death.

Hains was raised in Melbourne, Australia, before he moved to the US to pursue an acting career. He appeared in the fifth season of American Horror Story.

As well as acting he also performed as a musician under the moniker ANTIBOY.

His death came just days after he posted a message on Instagram ushering in the New Year.

He wrote: “To 2020! ‘The new era has already begun. So let’s all keep only moving forward, staying so present to enjoy each and every moment throughout this beautiful new beginning. Happy New Year, peeps. So much love and gratitude for all in my life.”

Advertisement

A memorial service for the actor will take place at Hollywood Forever on Sunday (January 12) in Los Angeles at 3pm.

The latest instalment of American Horror Story, AHS: 1984, premiered in September last year. It was the first season not to star Evan Peters.