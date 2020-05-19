American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has teased development on season 10 via an Instagram post.

Filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Murphy said the plan is still “to start shooting later this summer.”

In reference to a joke made online that the current pandemic feels like a season of American Horror Story, Murphy responded, “I’m so sorry,” on his post. The showrunner then invited fans to guess what the next season would be about, which has until now kept plot details under wraps.

“I’ll be sending [the cheques] out this week IF in the comments section you guess what the new season of American Horror Story is about (which we hope to start shooting later this summer),” Murphy wrote. “The winner takes it all.”

Season 10 of American Horror Story will see the return of series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Lily Rabe.

Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) will be joining the cast, as well as Finn Wittrock. Murphy previously said he has given Culkin a “very, very great insane part”, which will see his character have “crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates.”

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa has said she’d love to be cast in the show. “I’d really like to be on American Horror Story because I’ve always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season,” Lipa told iHeartRadio.

“I just love the story behind it and I’ve always been a fan,” the musician added.