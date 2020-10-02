Sarah Paulson says ‘American Horror Story’ season 10 might be about aliens

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has said season 10 of the show could focus on aliens.

Responding to a fan theory that Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will take a look at extraterrestrial beings in the next season, Paulson has said: “It’s possible”.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paulson said: “I plead the Fifth… everyone’s gonna think that’s me confirming it!

“I just think it’s possible, how about that?” she added. “I think that is… possible. I’m gonna get in so much trouble!”

Previously discussing the parameters put in place to resume filming American Horror Story safely, Paulson had said: “In terms of protocols, you can’t even imagine the emails I get and the documents I get. And the consideration around all of it has been extraordinary.

“Disney and Ryan Murphy Television have all been very, very on top of it. And so I feel as protected as I can feel, given that I will be mask-free, working on a set around a bunch of people. So it’s definitely intimidating and nervewracking.

She added: “But apparently, once you’re there and see all the protocols that have been taken, people tend to feel more relaxed than they expected to. So here’s hoping.”

Sarah Paulson is currently starring in Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, focusing on the character of Nurse Ratched.

Reviewing the show, NME said Paulson played her part “brilliantly” in “a strangely Instagram-friendly institution.”

Ratched is now streaming on Netflix.