The latest season of American Horror Story has halted production after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming has been paused for a few days, as a number of those involved in the production have been forced to self-isolate, Deadline reports. FX, who house the anthology show, were not available to identify who has tested positively for COVID-19.

However Variety has confirmed that the case was in what’s been termed “Zone A” in COVID-production protocol, and was an actor on the show.

Season 10 of the series, American Horror Story: Double Feature, is due for release on August 25th. It stars Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Billie Lourd among its ensemble cast.

Though plot details are largely being kept under wraps, it is believed to feature two stories with two mostly separate casts. The second part is currently filming.

The new series will air on Hulu in July alongside a spin-off of the show.

“Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spin-off of our long-running, award-winning hit series,” Landgraf said in a statement obtained by Digital Spy.

“American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

Double Feature will start airing after the spin-off has ended – with the final episode of the new season set to air on Halloween.

A first trailer for American Horror Stories was released this month. The show will take viewers back to the Murder House setting from season one of AHS. It will feature a different horror story in each contained episode.

AHS recurring cast members Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch are all confirmed for the new series. Plus, season one monster Rubber Man makes a return to the AHS world.