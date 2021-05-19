The air date for season 10 of American Horror Story has been confirmed for the US.

FX Networks chief John Landgraf announced that the forthcoming season, titled Double Feature, will air on Hulu in July alongside spin-off American Horror Stories.

“Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spin-off of our long-running, award-winning hit series,” Landgraf said in a statement obtained by Digital Spy.

“American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

Double Feature will start airing after American Horror Stories has ended – with the final episode of the new season set to air on Halloween.

Earlier this year, Ryan Murphy shared a first look at Macaulay Culkin’s “insane” character in season 10.

Murphy shared an on-set image of Culkin in character along with the caption: “Something wicked this way comes.”

Culkin, who’s sporting a buzzcut and fur coat, is seen standing on a beach arm-in-arm with AHS actor Leslie Grossman – signalling a potential relationship between the pair. Check out the photo here:

Last month, it was also confirmed that Paris Jackson is set to appear in the next season of the show.

Jackson will join Sarah Paulson and Culkin in the series, as well as returning series regulars Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

The release date for the show’s tenth series has not been confirmed for the UK yet – stay tuned for further updates as they come in.