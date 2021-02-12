‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs turned down Ted role on ‘How I Met Your Mother’

American Pie star Jason Biggs has revealed that he turned down the starring role of Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother.

Ted was eventually played by Josh Radnor in the hit sitcom, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.

“I was offered the role, yes,” Biggs confirmed while speaking on SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show.

“I was offered the role and it’s probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time, it sounds so obnoxious to say right now, but at the time it was like, “OK, do I want to do TV?” I don’t know that I was quite ready to go that route.’”

‘Big picture, I have no regrets,” Biggs – who played Jim in American Pie and a number of subsequent sequels – added. “Right? I’m very lucky, very fortunate. I’m still here. That’s number one.

“But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would’ve taken that gig for sure. Absolutely.”

In other news, Radnor, who starred as Ted Mosby for all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, last year poked fun at the series running for almost a decade when its central premise was the equivalent of 15 minutes.

Radnor shared a photo of a DVD in a since-deleted Instagram post that contained the words: “How I Stretched A 15 Minute Story Into Nine [Fucking] Years” daubed across an image of the show’s characters.

Elsewhere, co-star Cobie Smulders – who played Robin Scherbatsky in the show – revived her character’s alter-ego Robin Sparkles for a new ‘Stay At Home’ song last year during the first coronavirus lockdown.