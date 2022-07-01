Amy Poehler’s animated comedy ‘Duncanville’ cancelled after three seasons

Animated comedy series Duncanville has been cancelled after three seasons.

Created by Amy Poehler and The Simpsons writers Mike Scully and Julie Scully, Duncanville is an adult animated sitcom about 15-year-old Duncan Harris (voiced by Poehler) and his family.

The show’s third season, which premiered in May, concluded last month on Fox.

According to Deadline, however, there are six final episodes of the show which Fox does not plan to air, which will be released exclusively on Hulu later this year.

Speaking to NME about the show when it first released in 2020, Poehler said: “We really wanted to create something that your kids would think is funny but they wouldn’t hate it if you were watching it with them. So much of the stuff your kids think is funny, as an adult you’re like: ‘What is this nonsense, it is so stupid!’”

Along with Poehler, the show’s voice cast includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Joy Omanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Back in April, Poehler expressed she’s “always standing by” for a revival of sitcom Parks and Recreation, which came to an end after seven seasons in 2015.

“Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down,” Poehler told People.

The Parks and Recreation cast previously reunited over video chat in May 2020 to raise money for charity Feeding America.