An Alan Partridge statue has appeared in the middle of Norwich

“When you go to uni and meet new people, you say you’re from Norwich and people instantly mention Alan Partridge. He is so synonymous with the city, and the people have taken to him too.”

Aha! 11ft brass Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 24, 2020

The life-sized cold cast brass statue has been in the works for the last three years from the duo, who are self-employed sculptors.

They explained how the statue was modelled on a friend, to work towards the “similar size and build” of Coogan’s 5ft 9in.

The statue will remain outside The Forum in Norwich until Sunday (September 27).