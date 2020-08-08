Ava DuVernay to produce docuseries based on ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account

Ava DuVernay and HBO Max have announced a new docuseries inspired by Twitter account ‘One Perfect Shot’.

The series will be narrated by DuVernay and produced alongside her team at ARRAY Filmworks production company. Each half-hour episode will feature an acclaimed director discussing their own memorable shots and those from other influential filmmakers.

HBO Max has partnered with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for One Perfect Shot to create an “immersive exploration of moviemaking.”

I’ve loved the @OnePerfectShot Twitter account since Geoff began it way back when. A blast watching @rejects build it with films of all kinds and cultures. Working on this for TV with my pal Bruce and @ARRAYNow has been so fun. A film geek’s dream! Coming to @hbomax in 2021. https://t.co/haD3KiNSr3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 7, 2020

“As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time,” said Brooke Karzen, executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Neil Miller, owner of ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account and Film School Rejects, will executive produce the series alongside DuVernay and Lee Metzger.

The ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account has amassed almost 600,000 followers since its launch in 2013 by Geoff Todd. It documents memorable cinematic moments, and has since expanded to a weekly newsletter.

We cannot even begin to describe how honored we are to be working with @ava and her team @ARRAYNow to bring this idea to life. Stay tuned to @hbomax!! 📺 https://t.co/RYUtMAGCmb — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) August 7, 2020

In addition to the One Perfect Shot docuseries, DuVernay is also set to direct and produce a Nipsey Hussle documentary for Netflix in collaboration with Hussle’s Marathon Films.