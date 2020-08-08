News

Ava DuVernay to produce docuseries based on ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account

The HBO Max collaboration will highlight film’s “most iconic shots”

By Jessica Over
Ava DuVernay. Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay and HBO Max have announced a new docuseries inspired by Twitter account ‘One Perfect Shot’.

The series will be narrated by DuVernay and produced alongside her team at ARRAY Filmworks production company. Each half-hour episode will feature an acclaimed director discussing their own memorable shots and those from other influential filmmakers.

HBO Max has partnered with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for One Perfect Shot to create an “immersive exploration of moviemaking.”

“As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time,” said Brooke Karzen, executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Neil Miller, owner of ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account and Film School Rejects, will executive produce the series alongside DuVernay and Lee Metzger.

The ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter account has amassed almost 600,000 followers since its launch in 2013 by Geoff Todd. It documents memorable cinematic moments, and has since expanded to a weekly newsletter.

In addition to the One Perfect Shot docuseries, DuVernay is also set to direct and produce a Nipsey Hussle documentary for Netflix in collaboration with Hussle’s Marathon Films.

