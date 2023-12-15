Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed after the actor succumbed to a “brief illness” earlier this week.

Braugher’s death on Monday (December 11) was confirmed by his longtime rep Jennifer Allen. Braugher was best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the hit NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine among other roles. He was 61.

Now, it has been revealed that Braugher died of lung cancer, per his publicist’s confirmation to Variety. While his publicist did not share when Braugher was diagnosed with the illness, it is reported that it was “recent”.

Following the news of Braugher’s death, several of his castmates and other industry personalities paid tribute to the late actor, including Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” he wrote. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Braugher made his acting debut in the 1989 film, Glory, in which he played a black man who joins the first black regiment in the Union Army, playing alongside Matthew Broaderick and Denzel Washington.

Braugher’s breakout role was as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police procedural, Homicide: Life On The Street, which ran from 1993 to 1999. For the role, Braugher earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards.

His final role was in the 2022 drama She Said, which starred Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and was based on the 2019 book of the same name, about the New York Times journalists whose reporting sparked the #MeToo movement and resulted in the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein. In it, Braugher played journalist and editor Dean Baquet.

He was scheduled to resume shooting the Netflix murder-mystery The Residence, which had completed production for four episodes before the Writers’ Guild of America strike. While it was originally slated to restart production on January 2, it is now unclear if the show’s resumption will maintain on this date, or what the future of Braugher’s role is.