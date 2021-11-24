Andrew Garfield overwhelmed as he receives special message from ‘Cobra Kai’ cast

Andrew Garfield was left slightly overwhelmed after receiving a special message from the cast of Cobra Kai.

The actor, who previously said he had an “obsession” with the Netflix series, had his own superfan moment after receiving a video that featured cast members Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

You can watch the full reaction video below.

Speaking after the video, Garfield said: “They know I exist. It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas. Forget season four, that’s going to keep me going for years.

“I’m very moved and touched by that, gosh. Life can be okay, sometimes. Life can be really nice, that was one of the best moments of my life. I wish it wasn’t true but it is.”

Garfield’s most recent role is in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom!, a musical drama film directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Cobra Kai season four is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31. An official synopsis reads: “Season four finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

“As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Cobra Kai has already been renewed for a fifth season after it earned four Emmy nominations in July, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.